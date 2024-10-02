Matthew Perry Death: Doctor Pleads Guilty to Drug Charge

- Watch Live
Another doctor charged in the overdose death investigation of actor, Matthew Perry, went before a federal court to plead guilty. Dr. Mark Chavez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. (10/2/24) MORE
