Menendez Brothers Resentenced to 50 Years to Life

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Judge reduces Lyle and Erik Menendez's sentences, making them eligible for parole. The Menendez brothers have been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. Parole board must still decide whether to release them and Gov. Newsom must agree. (5/13/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?