Menendez Brothers Resentenced to 50 Years to Life

Judge reduces Lyle and Erik Menendez's sentences, making them eligible for parole. The Menendez brothers have been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. Parole board must still decide whether to release them and Gov. Newsom must agree. (5/13/25) MORE

Menendez Brothers' Attorney, Mark Geragos, Says Family 'Wants Them Out Now'

LA DA Hochman Speaks Out Ahead Of Menendez Brothers' Resentencing

Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Hearing Starts Tuesday

Judge Allows Menendez Brothers' Resentencing To Move Forward

Menendez Brothers Motion to Disqualify DA Hochman From Case

Wisconsin Teen Charged with Killing Mom and Stepdad Pleads Not Guilty

Austin Metcalf's Father Causes Delay in Karmelo Anthony Family Presser

Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Hearing Begins, Motion To Delay Denied

Menendez Resentencing Underway

Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Hearing Underway

Menendez Brothers Motion to Delay

Judge to Hear Motion to Delay Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Hearing

Menendez Relatives Claim Crime Scene Photos Re-Traumatized Them

