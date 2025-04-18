Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Hearing Delayed

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
A planned two-day hearing for the Menendez brothers was delayed after prosecutors asked for the judge to review the governor's report. Plus, Karen Read's attorneys face a new deadline to produce discovery before her retrial. (4/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?