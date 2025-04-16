Gary Hilton IWAK Banner

Menendez Relatives Claim Crime Scene Photos Re-Traumatized Them

Menendez relatives file complaint against LA DA Nathan Hochman, saying his office violated their constitutional rights by displaying graphic crime scene photos which re-traumatized them, and led to the brothers’ aunt being hospitalized. (4/15/25) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

young guys in v-neck sweaters

Menendez Relatives Claim Crime Scene Photos Re-Traumatized Them

graphic of Karmelo Anthony bond conditions

Bond Reduced For Teen Charged With Track Meet Murder

Nikita Casap in court

FBI: Teen Who Killed Parents Planned To Assassinate President Trump

large monitor featuiring side by side prison id photos

Menendez Brothers Resentencing Hearing Will Go Forward

Splitscreen: man in court wears orange prison jumper, woman in court wears black and white prison uniform

Oxford School Shooter's Father Wants New Trial

Karmelo Anthony

Police Warn About Misinformation In Deadly TX Stabbing

Karmelo Anthony

Texas Teen Charged After Deadly Stabbing At Track Meet

Middle-aged female in maroon prison jumper looks defeated

Judge Says She Cannot Remove Prosecutor From Jennifer Crumbley Case

Nikita Casap

Nikita Casap Accused of Killing Parents, Leaving Bodies to Decompose

splitscreen: news anchor and a man joining remotely

LA DA Opposes Menendez Brothers Resentencing: Can Anything Change His Mind?

Cyclist Killed

Teen Charged With Murder After Hitting, Killing Bicyclist With Car

Reed Gelinskey waives hearing

Reed Gelinskey, Accused of Killing Mother, Waives Preliminary Hearing

MORE VIDEOS