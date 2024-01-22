Michigan School Shooting: Jennifer Crumbley's Trial Begins Tomorrow

- Watch Live
Jury selection begins Tues. Jan. 23 in the case against Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley. Jennifer's husband, James Crumbley, goes on trial March 5. They each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter. (1/22/24) MORE
