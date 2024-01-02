Mom Accused of Killing Son By Pushing Him Into Canal

- Watch Live
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Patricia Ripley, who was caught on video pushing her 9-year-old autistic son into a canal. The boy later drowned in a different canal. A hearing to set a trial date will take place Thurs. (1/2/24)
