- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Lyle and Erik Menendez's quest for freedom is now up to the newly-elected Los Angeles District Attorney, Nathan Hochman, who joins Court TV to discuss the brothers' case. Sarah Boone is sentenced to life in prison. (12/2/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?