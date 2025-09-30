New Details About the Remains of a Teen Girl Found in d4vd's Tesla

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body was found on Sept. 8 in a Tesla registered to singer d4vd. The vehicle was parked on a Hollywood Hills street for several weeks, which means that Hernandez may have been dead for weeks before she was found. (9/29/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?