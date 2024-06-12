OJ Simpson and the Bruno Magli Shoes

- Watch Live
OJ Simpson denied ever having a pair of Bruno Magli shoes, which were the brand of shoes that left bloody footprints at the crime scene. However, evidence presented at the civil trial showed him wearing the shoes. (6/12/24) MORE
