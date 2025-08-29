Paella = Murder? Did Adelsons Use Code Words for the Hit on Dan Markel?

Prosecutors believe that when Donna Adelson and Charlie Adelson spoke about hiring a paella chef as a surprise for Harvey Adelson's 70th birthday, they were really using a secret language to discuss plans to murder Dan Markel. (8/28/25) MORE

Custody Disputes, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire , ,

