Pageant Queen Child Murder Trial: 'Trinity Poague Resented This Child'

District Attorney Lewis R. 'Bud' Lamb presents the State's opening statement saying the primary sources of friction in this relationship is... 'Trinity Poague resented this child. The child got more attention than her from (her boyfriend).' (12/2/25) MORE

Trinity Poague's defense's openings

Pageant Queen Child Murder Trial: Trinity 'Fed, Took Care of the Child'

State's opening in Trinity Poague's trial

Shanda Vander Ark

Shanda Vander Ark Seeks Adjournment Claiming Medical Issue

Shanda Vander Ark claims medical issue

Deja Vu? Shanda Vander Ark Claims Another Medical Issue

A Wisconsin teen was allegedly starved by morbidly obese family

Teen Allegedly Starved by Morbidly Obese Family Members

Brian Welty holds a microphone

Grandfather Says Mom 'Had It Out For Kinsleigh [Welty]'

Child abuse victim Kinsleigh Welty

Child Abuse Victim Kinsleigh Welty's Father, Grandfather Sue Indiana DCS

Kimberly Sullivan's attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis

Kimberly Sullivan's Attorney Discusses Big Legal Wins

Grandmother delivers victim impact statement

He "Destroyed My Family,” Grandmother Tells Jake Haro at Sentencing

Kimberly Sullivan in court

Judge Warns Kimberly Sullivan After Agreeing To Reveal Victim's Information

Jake Haro in court

How did Jake Haro Get Away With This Again? | 'From the Bench'

photo of injured child

Girl, 10, And Boy, 9, Charged In Brutal Assault On 5-Year-Old Girl

