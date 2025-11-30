IWAK S3 Finale Banner

GA v. Trinity Poague: Pageant Queen Child Murder Trial

Posted at 1:00 PM, November 30, 2025
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (Court TV) — A former Georgia pageant queen is facing life in prison if convicted of killing her boyfriend’s toddler son.

Trinity Madison Poague was arrested on Jan. 19, 2024, five days after 18-month-old Romeo Angeles was found unresponsive in her college dorm room on Georgia Southwestern State University’s campus. Angeles, who is also referred to as “Jaxton,” later died at a hospital.

Trinity Poague appears in court

Trinity Poague appears in court on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, during a motion hearing. (Court TV)

In total, Poague is facing six charges: malice murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated battery. Poague pleaded not guilty last year.

An indictment obtained by Court TV accuses Poague of “inflicting blunt force trauma” to Angeles’ head and torso. The indictment states Poague caused “serious disfigurement to his liver” and “rendered his brain useless.”

According to WALB, Poague was crowned Miss Donalsonville in 2023. Donalsonville is approximately four hours south of Atlanta, near the Alabama/Florida/Georgia borderline. Early County News reported that Poague was stripped of her title following her arrest.

Poague’s trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 1.

More In:

Related Stories

Alex Murdaugh testifying

South Carolina Supreme Court sets date for Murdaugh appeal

Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys will make their arguments for a new murder trial when they appear in February at the S.C. Supreme Court. More

Taylor Schabusiness

Taylor Schabusiness faces sentencing for assault behind bars

Taylor Schabusiness, already serving a life sentence for murder, is scheduled to be sentenced for an attack on a prison guard. More

andrew Wolfe and Sarah Beckstrom

Suspect charged with murder in shooting of National Guard members

Rahmanullah Lakanwal has been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes after allegedly shooting two National Guardsmen. More

TOP STORIES

woman appears in court
Alex Murdaugh testifying