Poague's Former Dormmate: J.D. 'Responded Better to Other People Than Her'

Megan Pitts, a former dormmate of accused toddler killer Trinity Poague takes the stand saying that J.D. was always crying and that the toddler responded better to other than he did to Poague. (12/4/25) MORE

Child Abuse, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Megan Pitts, a former dormmate of Trinity Poague

Poague's Former Dormmate: J.D. 'Responded Better to Other People Than Her'

Trinity Poague's former roommate Parris Purmort

Trinity Poague's Former Roommate Presents Damaging Text Messages

Dr. Michael Busman

Doctor: Toddler 'Completely Unresponsive' at Emergency Room

Joseph Schroer wipes his eye with a tissue

Joseph Schroer Apologizes For His Role In Adopted Daughter's Death

micah smith hearing

Utah Father Facing Child Abuse Charges in Dangerous Hike Denied Release

Julian 'Jay' Williams

Victim's Dad Says Child Had Cracked Skull, Trinity Said He 'Fell Off Chair'

Trinity Poague's defense's openings

Pageant Queen Child Murder Trial: Trinity 'Fed, Took Care of the Child'

State's opening in Trinity Poague's trial

Pageant Queen Child Murder Trial: 'Trinity Poague Resented This Child'

Shanda Vander Ark

Shanda Vander Ark Seeks Adjournment Claiming Medical Issue

Shanda Vander Ark claims medical issue

Deja Vu? Shanda Vander Ark Claims Another Medical Issue

A Wisconsin teen was allegedly starved by morbidly obese family

Teen Allegedly Starved by Morbidly Obese Family Members

Brian Welty holds a microphone

Grandfather Says Mom 'Had It Out For Kinsleigh [Welty]'

MORE VIDEOS