State: 'Only One Person Was Alone With J.D... Defendant Trinity Poague'

Lewis R. Lamb presents the State's closing argument in Trinity Poague's murder trial saying, 'it's undisputed that the cause of this child's death was massive head trauma' and that 'only one person was alone with J.D... Trinity Poague.' (12/5/25) MORE

Trinity Poague is sentenced

Pageant Queen Child Murder Trial: Trinity Poague Sentenced

Trinity Poague cries

Pageant Queen Child Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Lewis Lamb presents the State's rebuttal in Trinity Poague's murder trial

State's Rebuttal: Trinity Poague 'Resented and Despised J.D.'

Wilbur T. Gamble presents the defense's closing argument in Trinity Poague's trial

Trinity Poague Defense: 'Not a Single Person Can Say Who Hurt J.D.'

State's closing in Trinity Poague trial

Megan Pitts, a former dormmate of Trinity Poague

Poague's Former Dormmate: J.D. 'Responded Better to Other People Than Her'

Trinity Poague's former roommate Parris Purmort

Trinity Poague's Former Roommate Presents Damaging Text Messages

Dr. Michael Busman

Doctor: Toddler 'Completely Unresponsive' at Emergency Room

Joseph Schroer wipes his eye with a tissue

Joseph Schroer Apologizes For His Role In Adopted Daughter's Death

micah smith hearing

Utah Father Facing Child Abuse Charges in Dangerous Hike Denied Release

Julian 'Jay' Williams

Victim's Dad Says Child Had Cracked Skull, Trinity Said He 'Fell Off Chair'

Trinity Poague's defense's openings

Pageant Queen Child Murder Trial: Trinity 'Fed, Took Care of the Child'

