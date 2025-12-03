Doctor: Toddler 'Completely Unresponsive' at Emergency Room

The emergency room doctor who treated 18-month-old J.D., says the child was not breathing nor did he have a heart rate when he appeared at the ER. Trinity Poague is facing life in prison if convicted of killing J.D., her boyfriend’s son. (12/3/25) MORE

Child Abuse, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Dr. Michael Busman

Doctor: Toddler 'Completely Unresponsive' at Emergency Room

Joseph Schroer wipes his eye with a tissue

Joseph Schroer Apologizes For His Role In Adopted Daughter's Death

micah smith hearing

Utah Father Facing Child Abuse Charges in Dangerous Hike Denied Release

Julian 'Jay' Williams

Victim's Dad Says Child Had Cracked Skull, Trinity Said He 'Fell Off Chair'

Trinity Poague's defense's openings

Pageant Queen Child Murder Trial: Trinity 'Fed, Took Care of the Child'

State's opening in Trinity Poague's trial

Pageant Queen Child Murder Trial: 'Trinity Poague Resented This Child'

Shanda Vander Ark

Shanda Vander Ark Seeks Adjournment Claiming Medical Issue

Shanda Vander Ark claims medical issue

Deja Vu? Shanda Vander Ark Claims Another Medical Issue

A Wisconsin teen was allegedly starved by morbidly obese family

Teen Allegedly Starved by Morbidly Obese Family Members

Brian Welty holds a microphone

Grandfather Says Mom 'Had It Out For Kinsleigh [Welty]'

Child abuse victim Kinsleigh Welty

Child Abuse Victim Kinsleigh Welty's Father, Grandfather Sue Indiana DCS

Kimberly Sullivan's attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis

Kimberly Sullivan's Attorney Discusses Big Legal Wins

