Doctor: Toddler 'Completely Unresponsive' at Emergency Room

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
The emergency room doctor who treated 18-month-old J.D., says the child was not breathing nor did he have a heart rate when he appeared at the ER. Trinity Poague is facing life in prison if convicted of killing J.D., her boyfriend’s son. (12/3/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?