Pageant Queen Child Murder Trial: Trinity 'Fed, Took Care of the Child'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
W. T. 'Tim' Gamble III presents the defense's opening in Trinity Poague's trial saying 'Trinity was the one who fed the child…she took care of him.' Poague is facing life in prison if convicted of killing her boyfriend's toddler son. (12/2/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?