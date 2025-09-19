Pair Who Tossed Man Off Bridge Each Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

Natalia Fonseca and Nafis Reynolds were each sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading no contest to attempted murder and other charges related to robbing two men. They slit one of the men's throats and tossed him off a bridge. (9/19/25) MORE

Assault, Attempted Murder, Burglary, Kidnapping

Natalia Fonseca and Nafis Reynolds at sentencing hearing.

