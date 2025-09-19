Pair Who Tossed Man Off Bridge Each Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Natalia Fonseca and Nafis Reynolds were each sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading no contest to attempted murder and other charges related to robbing two men. They slit one of the men's throats and tossed him off a bridge. (9/19/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?