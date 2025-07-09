Parents To Stand Trial For Daughter's Attempted Honor Killing

Jury selection is underway for Ihsan and Zahraa Ali, who are accused of trying to kill their daughter because she refused to marry an older man. Plus, jury deliberations continue in the Preppy Party Murder Trial. (7/8/25) MORE

Assault, Attempted Murder

bodycamera video shows group of people

Video Shows Bystanders Stop Alleged Attempted Honor Killing

splitscreen: professional corporate type headshot images of a middle-aged woman and man

Man Accused of Killing Minnesota Lawmaker May Face Death Penalty

grey-haired man with a buzz cut wears an orange prison jumper and smirks for a mug shot

Acting U.S. Attorney: Vance Boelter 'Stalked His Victims Like Prey'

Prosecutor Treena Kay argued that Lori Daybell's actions speak louder than words as she detailed how Daybell allegedly conspired with Melani Boudreaux, Alex Cox and Chad Daybell to kill Brandon Boudreaux.

Daybell Prosecution Rebuttal: 'We Don't Need Words. We Have Actions'

Lori Daybell vehemently denied being part of a murder plot, saying,

Lori Daybell Delivers Defense Closing: 'I'm Not Defensive. I'm Not Angry'

Prosecutor Treena Kay said Brandon Boudreaux knew the answer when police asked who'd want to kill him: Lori Daybell and Alex Cox.

Lori Daybell Conspiracy Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

State of AZ rests in case against Lori Daybell, who's accused of plotting the murder of her ex-nephew-in-law. Daybell will NOT put on a defense. She will also NOT testify. The judge will read jury instructions before closings get underway.

State Rests Case-in-Chief in Lori Daybell Conspiracy Trial

Prosecutors questioned Det. Ray Hermosillo about Alex Cox’s Google searches for ammo, maps to Brandon Boudreaux's home, and

Lori Daybell Prosecutors Detail Alex Cox's Google Search History

Lori Daybell asked Brandon Boudreaux why he believes she and her brother, Alex Cox, plotted an attack on him.

Lori Daybell Cross-Examines Victim Brandon Boudreaux

Lori Daybell was warned to stop referring to herself as kind, loving and peaceful, or else the State would bring in evidence to rebut that character, such as the 4 murders she committed. The judge kicked her out when she became combative.

'Take Her Out!': Judge Throws Lori Daybell Out of Courtroom

Boudreaux recalled realizing someone was trying to kill him. He said an officer asked if he knew of anyone who might want to harm him.

What Did Boudreaux Say When Officer Asked If Anyone Wanted to Harm Him?

Brandon Boudreaux recalled the shock of realizing the bullet that struck his Tesla came dangerously close to where his head had been. Boudreaux testified that he could barely breathe as he called 911 in a panic.

Boudreaux Recalls Seeing Where Bullet Hit: 'It Was Inches From My Head'

