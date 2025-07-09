Parents To Stand Trial For Daughter's Attempted Honor Killing

- Watch Live
Jury selection is underway for Ihsan and Zahraa Ali, who are accused of trying to kill their daughter because she refused to marry an older man. Plus, jury deliberations continue in the Preppy Party Murder Trial. (7/8/25) MORE
