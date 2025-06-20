Preppy Party Murder Trial: Teen Who Filmed Fight Says Party Got Chaotic

Isabella Molnar was a junior at St. Joseph's High School when she recorded the fight at the house party on Lazy Brook Road. She testified that the party began with about 15-20 kids before it got out of hand and people were asked to leave. (6/20/25) MORE

