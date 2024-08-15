Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Press Conference Details Arrests Made in Death of Matthew Perry

2 medical doctors are among 5 people arrested in the death of Matthew Perry. Charges were announced at a press conference. Perry, who struggled with addiction, was found dead in his hot tub. Ketamine was listed as primary cause of death. (8/15/24)   MORE

man smiling with glasses

Arrest Made in Overdose Death of Matthew Perry

Benjamin Brown, a plastic surgeon charged in connection with the death of his wife, entered a not guilty plea after waiving his arraignment, which was scheduled to take place July 10.

Plastic Surgeon Pleads Not Guilty in Death of His Wife

Jeremy Cooper, who was convicted of criminally negligent homicide for administering the sedative ultimately blamed for killing Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black massage therapist, is sentenced.

Paramedic Jeremy Cooper Sentenced In The Death of Elijah McClain

Elijah McClain's mother, Sheneen McClain, addresses the court ahead of Jeremy Cooper's sentencing.

Elijah McClain's Mother Speaks: 'Eternal Shame On You All'

Jeremy Cooper addresses the judge before sentencing. Cooper was convicted of criminally negligent homicide for administering the sedative ultimately blamed for killing Elijah McClain.

Jeremy Cooper Addresses Judge Before Sentencing

Randy Roedema addresses the court during sentencing

Randy Roedema Addresses Elijah McClain's Family at Sentencing

Elijah McClain Trial opening statements

Prosecution Opening Statements in Death of Elijah McClain Trial

Defense Attorney Donna Kuchler

Defense: Victim Purposefully Overdosed on 'Boat-Load of Drugs'

split screen of Michael Ayala and Gregory Anderson

Maya Kowalski Filing Sex Assault Complaint Against Hospital

Maya Kowalski on the stand

Maya Kowalski Addresses Seemingly Pain-Free Photos Shown by Defense

Dr. Randell Alexander

Dr. Sally Smith’s Boss Says She 'Gave Advice,' Not Orders

Sally Smith (left) Susan Constantine (right)

Likable or Not? Body Language Experts Discuss Dr. Sally Smith

