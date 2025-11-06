rachel wade iwak

Presser: Jury Finds in Favor of Abby Zwerner, Awarded $10 Million

Abby Zwerner's attorneys speak after a jury awarded $10 million to their client in the Abby Zwerner v. Ebony Parker civil trial. The jury found Ebony Parker liable after Zwerner was shot by an elementary student in her class. (11/6/25) MORE

