Presser: Jury Finds in Favor of Abby Zwerner, Awarded $10 Million

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Abby Zwerner's attorneys speak after a jury awarded $10 million to their client in the Abby Zwerner v. Ebony Parker civil trial. The jury found Ebony Parker liable after Zwerner was shot by an elementary student in her class. (11/6/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?