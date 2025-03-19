Prosecutor: Karen Read's Statements About Glass Are News to Us

- Watch Live
Karen Read claims she pulled glass from John O'Keefe's face in a new documentary. She also claims O'Keefe took her vodka soda glass out of her SUV. The prosecution says this is new information to them. And: Lori Daybell back in court today. (3/18/25) MORE
