Rundown of Murder Plot in Paradise | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Robert Shiver and Lindsay Shiver's relationship, and the case against Lindsay, her boyfriend Terrence Bethel, and his friend Farron Newbold for allegedly plotting her husband's murder, are being investigated in this episode featuring Vinnie Politan. MORE

Murder-for-Hire, Shows ,

