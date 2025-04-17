Gary Hilton IWAK Banner

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Adds Young Thug Attorney Brian Steele to Defense Team

Brian Steele has submitted credentials and asked to be an out-of-state lawyer in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' defense. Combs is charged with sex trafficking spanning over two decades. He is being held without bail. Jury selection is set for May 5. (4/16/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

large guy is flanked by 2 police officers as they escort him out of a police station. Large guy wears a navy blazer and robin's egg blue sweater vest that looks like cashmere

Jury Selection Continues in Harvey Weinstein Rape Retrial

handsome, middle-aged, grey haired man in a sharp suit.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Adds Young Thug Attorney Brian Steele to Defense Team

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell Appeals Conviction To US Supreme Court

Sementilli Sisters

Fabio Sementilli's Sisters: 'We Can Never Forgive What She's Done'

Monica Sementilli Verdict

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

The Sementillis

Closing Arguments Continue in Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial

long-haired, bearded man on a stage with a microphone

Russell Brand Charged with Rape and Sexual Assault in the UK

Black man in a colorful cardigan that looks really soft and expensive.

Judge Won't Revoke Young Thug's Probation Over Viral Social Media Post

Gene Hackman's publicist

Gene Hackman's Publicist Describes Actor's Desire For Privacy

graphic image of a show's title and logo

SNEEK PEAK: Inside the Jury Room | Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win?

Old cowboy

Trailer for Alec Baldwin Movie 'Rust' is Released

victoria goodwin appears in court

Victoria Goodwin Waives Right to Preliminary Hearing

MORE VIDEOS