Born Again Killer

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Gets Release Date From Federal Prison

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will be eligible for release in 2028 after serving time for his federal convictions related to prostitution. Combs was sentenced to four years in prison for two violations of the Mann Act. (10/27/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

Sean Combs photo

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Gets Release Date From Federal Prison

Tesla and Private Investigator

Investigator Learns Final Movements of d4vd’s Tesla Before Teen’s Body Found

Diddy Presidential pardon?

Is Sean 'Diddy' Combs Deserving of Presidential Pardon?

diddy

Attorneys for Diddy to Appeal Conviction, Sentencing

mark sanchez mugshot

Mark Sanchez Gets Trial Date in Indiana Battery Case

darius mccrary in court

Should Darius McCrary 'Act' As His Own Attorney?

Darius McCrary appears in a San Diego courtroom

'Family Matters' Actor Represents Himself at Extradition Hearing

Mark Sanchez booking photo

Mark Sanchez Released From Custody After Stabbing

file photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a white tux

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Could Get Up to a Year Shaved Off His Sentence

Mark Sanchez surveillance

Surveillance Video Shows Mark Sanchez After Alleged Attack

The victim of an alleged altercation involving Mark Sanchez has filed a civil suit against the ex-NFL QB and his current employer, Fox.

Mark Sanchez Sued By Victim of Alleged Altercation

Sean

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Seeks Presidential Pardon or Move to New Jersey Prison

MORE VIDEOS