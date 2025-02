Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sues NBC, Peacock and Ample for Defamation

Diddy is suing NBCUniversal, Peacock and Ample Entertainment for $100M over what he calls a "malicious," "reckless" documentary called "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy." He says it contains accusations of serial murder and sex trafficking. (2/12/25) MORE