Sebastian Rogers: Custody Battles and Family Dynamics in His Life

Sebastian Rogers was supposed to go live with his father, Seth Rogers, before he went missing. Chris Proudfoot's ex-wife, Nina Gomez, speaks about the custody battle she's in with Proudfoot over their daughter. (4/5/24)   MORE

Chris Proudfoot's ex-wife, Nina Gomez, speaks about the custody battle she's in with Proudfoot over their daughter.

photos of caleb harris

Search Continues for Texas Student Caleb Harris

The panel discuss the body language Chris and Katie Proudfoot display during an interview, including the lack of emotion between the couple when discussing Sebastian's disappearance.

Body Language Experts Assess Chris and Katie Proudfoot Interview

Seth Rogers alleges that his son, Sebastian Rogers, who was seven or eight at the time, was molested by an older boy who was let into the home by Katie and Chris Proudfoot.

Seth Rogers Claims Older Boy Molested Sebastian When He Was Younger

According to Sebastian Rogers' father, Seth, he said if there's a place where someone would think a person would not be or go, it should be a place to search because Sebastian is a 'little quirky.'

Sebastian Rogers Search: His Father Said to Look in Unlikely Places

photos of three people side by side

Jesse Vang to Stand Trial in Elijah Vue Case

Detective testifies in court

Detective: Elijah Vue Was Forced to Stand for Hours

split screen showing photo of sebastian rogers and his father

Father: Sebastian Rogers' Mother is 'Responsible for This'

Seth Rogers joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan and discusses Chris and Katie Proudfoot's comments regarding Sebastian Rogers.

Father of Sebastian Rogers Claims Son Wouldn't Leave Home At Night

Missing Teen Sebastian Rogers' father, Seth Rogers, Joins Court TV.

Father of Sebastian Rogers Details Search for Missing Son

Authorities spent the day searching a Kentucky landfill where trash from Sebastian Rogers' neighborhood is sent to that landfill.

Search for Sebastian Rogers Included Kentucky Landfill

The panel discuss and question what may have happened in the disappearance of Sebastian Rogers.

Questions Arise About Sebastian Rogers' Disappearance

