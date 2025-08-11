Shawn Willis Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in Mother's Murder

Shawn T. Willis was 16 years old when he shot and killed Sandy Willis as she was sleeping on April 20, 2020, according to prosecutors. In a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder. (8/11/25) MORE

