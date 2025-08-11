Shawn Willis Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in Mother's Murder

- Watch Live
Shawn T. Willis was 16 years old when he shot and killed Sandy Willis as she was sleeping on April 20, 2020, according to prosecutors. In a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder. (8/11/25) MORE
