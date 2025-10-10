Sisters Allegedly Told Girl, 12, 'Just Die Already' As They Strangled Her

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Sisters Brenda and Tania Garcia, ages 38 and 37, allegedly tortured a 12-year-old girl who managed to escape. Police say they made her do things like bark like a dog while crawling nude. They're also accused of strangling her with a belt. (10/9/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?