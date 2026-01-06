Sleeping Mother Stabbed Case: Judge Denies Motion to Suppress Evidence

A judge denied Derek Rosa's defense's bid to suppress evidence of statements he made to the police where Rosa appears to confess to the murder of his mother, Irina Garcia. Jury selection is set to begin on Jan. 20. (1/6/26) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

Alan Jackson Speaks After Withdrawing from Nick Reiner's Double Murder Case

Nick Reiner Appears in Court, Does Not Enter Plea As Arraignment Delayed

Nick Reiner's Arraignment Delayed, Alan Jackson Withdraws from Case

Reports: Alan Jackson Withdrawing From Nick Reiner Double Murder Case

Ohio’s Highest Court Weighs Reinstating Sydney Powell’s Conviction

Sleeping Mother Stabbed Case: Judge Denies Motion to Suppress Evidence

'I Killed My Mom': Derek Rosa's 911 Call Played in Court

Sydney Powell's Attorneys Join Court TV, Discuss Appeals Court Decision

Accused Double Murderer Sarah Grace Patrick's Trial Delayed

Parise Larry Sentenced for Tatyanna Zech's Murder

Courtroom Chaos Breaks Out at Parise Larry's Sentencing

Mia Bailey Sentenced For Brutal Murders of Parents

