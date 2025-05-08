Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault By Former Housekeepers

Smokey Robinson has been accused by 4 former housekeepers of sexual assault and rape. A lawsuit, filed in LA, seeks at least $50M in damages. The women also accuse the Motown legend's wife of perpetuating a hostile work environment. (5/7/25) MORE

