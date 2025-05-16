Smokey Robinson Under Criminal Investigation for Sexual Assault Claims

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
California authorities open criminal probe into rape and sexual assault allegations against Smokey Robinson. 4 of the Motown legend's ex-housekeepers filed suit, saying he repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped them between 2007 and 2014. (5/16/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?