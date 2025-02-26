Stephen Smith's Family Attorney Weighs In On Buster Murdaugh's Lawsuit

A federal judge has ordered several media outlets must stand trial in Buster Murdaugh’s libel lawsuit, and the cases will be split between state and federal court. Eric Bland, attorney for Stephen Smith's family, weighs in. (2/26/25) MORE

Civil Lawsuits ,

Latest Videos

buster murdaugh appears in court

Stephen Smith's Family Attorney Weighs In On Buster Murdaugh's Lawsuit

young, pale redheaded man in a nice suit but no tie.

Buster Murdaugh Libel Suit: Some Media Outlets Ordered to Stand Trial

judge carole erskine

Judge Talks 'Despicable' Motion to Dismiss in Harmony Montgomery Lawsuit

Hollywood-type couple shines on what appears to be a red carpet setting.

Why Is Justin Baldoni Suing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds?

Splitscreen of two gorgeous Hollywood A-list types.

What Did Blake Lively Accuse Justin Baldoni of Doing On Set?

split screen photos of blake lively and justin baldoni

Trial Date Set for Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Zachary Young

CNN Ordered to Pay $5 Million in Defamation Case

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Sued for $400M By Justin Baldoni

Middle-aged male witness on the stand. His hair is perfect and he looks like an anchorman.

CNN Defamation Trial: CNN Correspondent Alex Marquardt Takes the Stand

Alec Baldwin cries in court

Alec Baldwin Files Lawsuit Against 'Rust' Prosecutors

Split screen: Still photo of a young blonde dude with tight curls, still photo of a young man dressed as Michael Jackson on NY subway.

Man Acquitted in NYC Subway Chokehold Case Wants Civil Suit Dismissed

Redheaded, bearded man on the stand looks pensive.

Navy Vet on CNN Report: It Put Me In a Mental and Emotional Tailspin

MORE VIDEOS