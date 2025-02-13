Suspect Faces New Charge Now That Ole Miss Student's Body's Been Found

- Watch Live
Timothy Herrington was initially charged with murdering Jimmy 'Jay' Lee III, who was last seen in July 2022. His case ended in a mistrial when Lee's body was still missing. Now he's charged with evidence tampering in addition to murder. (2/12/25) MORE
