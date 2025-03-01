Trial & Error Sundays

Tara Grinstead Murder: Judge Tosses Some Pending Charges

A judge has thrown out some pending criminal charges in the Tara Grinstead case, finding that the district attorney waited to bring those charges against Ryan Duke and Bo Dukes, the two men accused in the victim's 2005 disappearance. (2/28/25) MORE

Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

close-up shot of the face of a white teenage boy with patchy facial hair who appears to be leaning his head against a tree trunk.

Missing: Where is Hunter Wilson?

Young woman in a yearbook-style photo.

Tara Grinstead Murder: Judge Tosses Some Pending Charges

Missing Skelton Brothers

Missing Skelton Boys’ Case in Court After 15 Years

teenage Black girl with long bright red hair

Missing: Where is Jakiyra Erwin?

teen girl

Missing: Where is Marissa Stevens?

Cute girl in her young teens has black curly hair, pale skin and freckles.

Missing: Where is Makaylah Blackwell?

pretty teen girl with dark, curly hair.

Missing: Where is Natalie Lopez?

pretty Black teenage girl.

Missing: Where is Asia Fields?

smiling Black teenage girl

Missing: Where is Kylie Crockett?

Smiling teen girl with pale skin, black, curly hair and raspberry-colored lipstick.

Missing: Where is Kalissa Alexander?

blonde teen girl

Missing: Where is Chloe Stone?

Photo of missing girl

Missing: Where is Kalani Natae Edwards

MORE VIDEOS