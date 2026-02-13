The Mansion Murders Trial: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
After a little less than five hours of deliberations, the jury returns with a verdict in Paul Caneiro's trial where Caneiro is accused of murdering his brother, Keith Caneiro, his wife and children before setting their homes on fire. (2/13/26) MORE
