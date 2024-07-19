'There’s No Shame in Being a Survivor'

This episode of 'Opening Statements'’ covers Wade Wilson's death penalty hearing, an upcoming trial MA v. Christina Ricci, and first up, the latest in the Abused Wife or Murderer Trial of Marcia Thompson. (7/19/24)   MORE

Jury selection is slated to begin in late July in the Black Swan Murder Trial where Ashley Benefield is accused in the shooting death of her husband, Doug. Benefield claims self-defense, while prosecutors say it was about a custody dispute.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Jury Selection Set to Begin in Late July

Teresa Benton

Victim’s Ex Surprise Proffer: ‘He Threatened Me with Machete’

Doug Benefield's former attorney, Stephanie Murphy, joins Court TV to discuss the status of the family court case that occurred before Ashley Benefield killed her husband, Doug.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Doug Benefield's Former Attorney Joins Court TV

Court TV speaks with Doug Benefield's cousin, Tommie Benefield. Tommie speaks about the circumstances in which Doug and Ashley were purportedly reconciling and on the verge of withdrawing the divorce petition and move to Maryland together up until he was killed.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Court TV Speaks With Doug Benefield's Cousin

Ashley Benefield appears at a pre-trial hearing as supporters gather ahead of the Black Swan Murder Trial. Jury selection begins on July 22, as Benefield faces trial on charges she murdered her husband, Douglas.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Ashley Benefield Appears at Pre-Trial Hearing

Court TV takes a look at the 'We Stand With Ashley' movement as the Black Swan Murder Trial approaches. Ashley Benefield, 32, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of her husband, Douglas Benefield, 58 in Sept. 2020.

Black Swan Murder Trial: A Look at the "We Stand With Ashley Movement"

Former ballerina, Ashley Benefield, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Douglas Benefield. The Black Swan Murder Trial is scheduled to start in late July.

The Black Swan Murder Trial Scheduled To Start in Late July

Jury Selection Underway in Abused Wife or Murderer Trial

Julie Previews Sarah Boone's Pro Se Defense

split screen shows courtney clenney in court and her attorney, Sabrina Puglisi in a split screen

Courtney Clenney's Attorney Reacts to 'Big Win' in Court

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was back in front of a judge for a status conference. Clenney is charged with murdering her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, who was stabbed to death inside their Miami apartment in 2022.

OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney in Court for Status Conference

Sarah Boone appears in court

Sarah Boone Appears in Court, Complains About Another Attorney

