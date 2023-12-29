Top Ten Most Notorious Defendants of 2023

- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Trial Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Trial Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
We couldn't stop watching as these defendants fought their cases tooth and nail. From dangerous narcissists to cold-blooded killers, they preyed upon the most vulnerable among us and made the decision to take their chances and go to trial. (12/29/23) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?