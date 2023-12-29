Top Ten Most Notorious Defendants of 2023

We couldn't stop watching as these defendants fought their cases tooth and nail. From dangerous narcissists to cold-blooded killers, they preyed upon the most vulnerable among us and made the decision to take their chances and go to trial. (12/29/23)   MORE

Latest Videos

a person is circled in a still from surveillance video

Video Shows 'Persons of Interest' in Pregnant Teen, Boyfriend's Murders

Construction equipment tears down a building

Demolition Begins on House Where Idaho Students Were Murdered

Booking photos of two teenagers

Sister Killed, Brothers Charged in Fight Over Christmas Gifts

Booking photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Prison

Turtleboy speaks into a megaphone

Karen Read Supporter 'Turtleboy' Jailed on New Charges

Becky Hill reads from a paper in court

Murdaugh Clerk's Book Sales Stopped After Plagiarism Allegations

AIden Kearney aka Turtleboy stands with his arms in the air outside of court

'Turtleboy' Facing Expanded Charges Linked to Karen Read Case

photos of four college students

Prosecutors Request Summer Trial for Bryan Kohberger

photos of tylee ryan and jj vallow over an aerial view of Chad Daybell's property

Judge Releases Tylee Ryan's Remains

handwritten letter with highlighting

Inmate Alleges Retaliation For Supporting Richard Allen

Katherine Magbanua talks to detectives

Katherine Magbanua: 'I think Donna knew'

