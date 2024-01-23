Treehouse Murder Trial: Defendant Calls Himself to the Witness Stand

- Watch Live
Pro se defendant Franklin Tucker detailed his life and work history before going into detail about the events prior to the murder, the night of the the robbery and killing, and his interrogation by police. (1/23/24) MORE
