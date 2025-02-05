Vinnie Politan: How Credible is the Defense's 'Suicide By Son' Theory?

Collin Griffith's defense suggests Cathy Griffith's stabbing death was "suicide by son." Vinnie breaks down how realistic that idea is. After all, the defendant wants the jury's verdict to hinge on the argument that Cathy died by suicide. (2/4/25) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

