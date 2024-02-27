'What Can't Speak, Can't Lie': What Really Happened to John O'Keefe?

- Watch Live
Julie points out that, as Karen Read's trial date approaches, the prosecution has been tight-lipped about their evidence against Read—as they should be, because they're held to a higher standard. All that and the day's latest legal news. (2/27/24) MORE
