Karen Read’s trial in death of police officer boyfriend pushed to April

Posted at 3:03 PM, February 26, 2024
DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — A judge has pushed back the trial date for Karen Read, a Massachusetts woman accused of killing her police officer boyfriend.

During a hearing Monday, Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly J. Cannone set a new trial date of April 16 for Read. Previously, Read was scheduled to go to trial March 12.

Karen Read appears in court

Karen Read appears in court Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (Court TV)

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, who was found dead in the snow outside of a friend’s home after a night of drinking in Jan. 2022. While investigators have accused Read of hitting O’Keefe with her car and then leaving him to die in the snow, her defense team has accused the police of conducting a sloppy investigation and has alleged a cover-up of a fight inside the house that led to O’Keefe’s death.

Recently, prosecutors revealed in a new filing obtained by WCVB that Read was involved in a “romantic entanglement” with another man who was a friend of the defendant and victim.

READ MORE: Prosecutors reveal Karen Read’s ‘romantic entanglement’ in new filing

During Monday’s hearing, Read’s defense said they wouldn’t be ready for trial in April because they need more time to review new discovery. Defense attorney Alan Jackson also said they intend to file multiple new motions, including a motion for extraordinary government misconduct.

