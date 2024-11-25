What Was Going on Between Murdered Judge and Sheriff's Teen Daughter?

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Mickey Stines called his teen daughter from both his phone AND Judge Kevin Mullins' phone before gunning Mullins down. The men were friends who'd had lunch together that day. How is Stines' 17-year-old girl connected to the judge? (11/25/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?