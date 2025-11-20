Zachary Adams: 'I Never Admitted to Killing Holly Bobo'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Zachary Adams, who was convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing Holly Bobo takes the stand and says 'I never admitted to killing Holly Bobo.' Adams seeks a new trial after Jason Autry recanted his testimony. (11/20/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?