AI cameras installed after Rachel Morin’s murder to prevent future crimes

Posted at 10:08 AM, November 30, 2023

By: Ashley McDowell

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — After the terrifying murder of Rachel Morin, a new effort is underway to make hiking the Ma & Pa Trail, which is located northeast of Baltimore.

Construction to install a video camera system on the popular hiking trail started nearly four months ago.

“I hope that the cameras that are being installed on the trail today will serve as a deterrent to prevent anyone else from being attacked and anybody else from having to suffer the same loss that all of Rachel’s loved ones have had to deal with,” said Matthew McMahon who is the father of Rachel’s first child.

Rachel’s body was discovered just off the trail in a tunnel. While police found DNA from the scene matched that of an assault case from Los Angeles, they still don’t know who the person is. A situation that might have been helped had this technology been in place.

“That’s the beauty of this system. It’s monitored by artificial intelligence,” said Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly.

rachel morin smiles in a photograph

This photo provided by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office shows Rachel Morin. (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

Cassilly said the system will cover nearly two miles of the trail from Williams Street to North Tollgate Road, with 26 cameras focusing on the more isolated areas.

“It picks up when one person either has a gun or a knife or that they have jumped onto somebody, the AI reads that and then flags that camera,” said Cassilly.

Then 9-1-1 operators are notified and action can be taken from there.

For Susan Kemen, who used to be a frequent hiker of the trail, it’s still an eerie feeling but she said this is a big step in making her feel safe.

“Knowing that the cameras are up and running, I probably will venture out by myself during the day and not feel so intimidated by what might happen,” said Kemen, who lives in Bel Air.

The cameras are expected to go live in mid-February, collecting data that will be stored and accessible by police.

 

 

This story was originally published by Scripps News Baltimore, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

A photo of Rachel Morin is posted on a tree

Rachel Morin’s mother on a mission to catch her daughter’s killer

Rachel Morin's mother Patty Morin opens up about the heartache she and Rachel's family are experiencing as they search for her killer. More

Rachel Morin (left) Erin Morin (right)

Rachel Morin’s Sister, Sheriff Join Court TV

Rachel Morin, the 37-year-old mother of five, was found dead on a popular hiking trail in Maryland. Here's the latest. More

rachel morin smiles in a photograph

Rachel Morin case: New possible leads, reward money raised

Police have said they interviewed someone in the metro D.C. area who could have information about Rachel Morin's case. More

TRENDING

A blonde woman with glasses testifies in court
Julie Grant talks about Chad and Lori Daybell
Chad Daybell in court
Tim Ferriter listens to sentencing

LATEST NEWS

devon hoover medical photo
split screen of Valerie Tindall and Patrick Scott
Needle in foreground, dog in background

SCRIPPS NEWS

The Bills' Von Miller surrenders on felony domestic violence charge
Lori Vallow Daybell booked into Arizona jail on murder charges
Buffalo Bills' Von Miller accused of assault; arrest warrant issued