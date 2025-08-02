Bryan Kohberger moved to solitary confinement in Idaho prison

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — Bryan Kohberger is being held in solitary confinement at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution after receiving life sentences for murdering four University of Idaho students, an IDOC official confirmed Thursday.

Kohberger is being housed in long-term restrictive housing on J Block, a unit that includes inmates in protective custody, long-term segregation, and death row. The unit can hold up to 128 individuals.

MORE | Bodycam shows Bryan Kohberger’s traffic stop 3 months before murders

Inmates in restrictive housing are confined to single-person cells, moved only while restrained, and receive one hour of outdoor recreation daily. They may shower every other day, access religious services, place commissary orders, and communicate through JPay.

Judge Steven Hippler sentenced Kohberger to four consecutive life sentences without parole just over a week ago for the November 2022 murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. He also received an additional 10-year sentence for burglary and $270,000 in fines.

Kohberger pleaded guilty to all counts earlier this month, avoiding the death penalty. Survivors and relatives delivered emotional statements at his sentencing, with some confronting him directly in court while others described lasting trauma and grief.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company.