Catfishing For Murder | Interview With A Killer Podcast

Posted at 6:00 AM, November 7, 2024
This episode delves into the chilling 2019 case of Denali Brehmer, who was convicted of killing her friend, Cynthia Hoffman, after being manipulated by an online “catfish.” Indiana man Darin Schilmiller posed as a wealthy suitor, promising Brehmer $9 million to kill someone and document it. Brehmer recruited accomplices, leading Hoffman on a hike where they carried out the murder. Sitting down for her first-ever interview, David Scott questions Brehmer’s claim that she was catfished into killing.

