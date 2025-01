In January 2017 celebrity stylist Fabio Sementilli was fatally stabbed in his own home. Five months later his wife, Monica, and her secret boyfriend, Robert Baker, were charged with his murder. Authorities allege Sementilli planned the killing for Fabio’s $1.6 million life insurance policy. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features a motion hearing from 1/7/2025 in the case against Monica Sementilli.

For more on the Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial, CLICK HERE.