Chad Daybell transferred to Ada County ahead of trial

Posted at 9:14 AM, March 22, 2024
BOISE, Idaho (Court TV) — Chad Daybell has been booked in to the Ada County jail ahead of his murder trial scheduled to begin April 1.

Daybell was transferred to Fremont County on Thursday, according to jail records. A new booking photo was released shortly after. Previously, Judge Steven Boyce granted a request to move the trial from Fremont County due to publicity.

chad daybell mugshot

This March 21, 2024 booking photo provided by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office shows Chad Daybell. (Ada County Sheriff’s Office)

The so-called “Doomsday Prophet” is charged with conspiracy and first-degree murder in the Oct. 2019 death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell. He’s facing those same charges in the deaths of his second wife’s two youngest children.  The remains of Lori Vallow’s children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, were found on Daybell’s property in June 2020, nine months after they were last seen alive.

Daybell is also charged with one count of grand theft and two counts of insurance fraud. His trial is expected to last 8-10 weeks. Court TV is broadcasting the trial gavel-to-gavel.

Last year, a jury convicted Lori Vallow on conspiracy and first-degree murder charges in the deaths of her children and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Tammy Daybell. She was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole.

Following her sentencing in Idaho, Lori Vallow was transferred to Arizona to face charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

