Deadly Daughter Murder Trial: Pre-Trial Motion Hearing | Court TV Podcast

Carly Gregg was just fourteen years old when prosecutors say she committed the unthinkable. She stands accused of fatally shooting her own mother and attempting to kill her stepfather. What would compel a young girl, with an outstanding academic record according to defense attorneys, to carry out such a heinous act? This episode of the Court TV Podcast features audio from a pre-trial motion hearing from 9/10/2024 before Carly Gregg faces a jury.

